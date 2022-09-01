WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

710 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern De

Soto, northwestern Red River, southern Caddo, southern Bossier

Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and east central Panola Counties

through 800 PM CDT...

At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Stonewall, or 15 miles south of Shreveport, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Stonewall, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet,

Gloster, Keat Chie, Frierson, Caspiana, Spring Ridge, Taylortown, Elm

Grove, Kingston, Ninock, Kickapoo, Keithville, Robson, Mc Dade and

Forbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3223 9411 3257 9379 3232 9342 3231 9343

3229 9342 3228 9341 3225 9341 3224 9342

3224 9341 3196 9396

TIME...MOT...LOC 0010Z 224DEG 33KT 3225 9383

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR HEMPHILL COUNTY...

At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadian,

moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Canadian, Lake Marvin and Glazier.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Angelina,

southeastern San Augustine and southwestern Sabine Counties through

800 PM CDT...

At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

mainly rural areas of Jasper County, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Pineland and McElroy.

LAT...LON 3116 9429 3125 9397 3115 9393 3114 9404

3112 9404 3111 9406 3109 9420

TIME...MOT...LOC 0012Z 142DEG 13KT 3109 9404

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tyler and

northern Jasper Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ebenezer, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

Jasper, Woodville, Colmesneil, Chester, Ebenezer, Town Bluff,

Rockland, Browndell and Sam Rayburn Dam.

LAT...LON 3105 9458 3106 9453 3103 9447 3111 9406

3114 9403 3115 9394 3076 9399 3076 9457

TIME...MOT...LOC 0013Z 087DEG 26KT 3102 9412

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Williamson

County through 800 PM CDT...

At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Thrall, or near Taylor, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Taylor, Granger, Bartlett, Thrall, Granger Dam, Laneport, Noack,

Hoxie, Waterloo, Sandoval and Hare.

LAT...LON 3074 9727 3055 9719 3053 9719 3051 9741

3080 9746 3080 9744

TIME...MOT...LOC 0014Z 174DEG 9KT 3063 9734

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather