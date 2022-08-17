WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1228 PM CDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion, northwestern Harrison and east central Upshur Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harleton, or 15 miles northeast of Longview, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hallsville, Ore City, Diana, Harleton, Woodlawn and Nesbitt. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3287 9466 3267 9433 3247 9459 3261 9470 3266 9470 3266 9474 3276 9482 TIME...MOT...LOC 1728Z 316DEG 10KT 3271 9462 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather