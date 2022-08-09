WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas...

North Central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 1157 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, especially across the city of

Texarkana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area over the next few hours. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, New Boston, Stamps, Lewisville,

Nash, Hooks, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Garland, Fulton, Genoa,

Mandeville, Leary, Mount Pleasant, Patmos and Homan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

