Friday, July 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 526 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marion and northeastern Harrison Counties through 600 PM CDT... At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Karnack, or near Uncertain, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Karnack, Gray and Uncertain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3281 9412 3280 9404 3274 9404 3264 9410 3265 9417 3281 9420 TIME...MOT...LOC 2225Z 195DEG 5KT 3271 9412 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH