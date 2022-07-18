WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 817 PM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures near 100 or greater and heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures near 105 and heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather