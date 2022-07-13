WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

658 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Shelby

County through 730 PM CDT...

At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Joaquin, or 11 miles northeast of Center, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Logansport and Joaquin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near the north end of Toledo Bend, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3193 9418 3198 9415 3198 9401 3192 9397

3192 9396 3191 9395 3191 9392 3190 9393

3189 9392 3190 9390 3189 9390 3183 9405

TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 210DEG 6KT 3194 9410

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

