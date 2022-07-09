WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 602 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caddo Parish, eastern Marion and northeastern Harrison Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Smithland, or 21 miles northeast of Marshall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Blanchard, Oil City, Mooringsport, Smithland, Karnack, Gray, Uncertain, Jonesville, Caddo Lake, Bethany and Leigh. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3282 9428 3288 9412 3288 9407 3259 9385 3247 9419 TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 335DEG 12KT 3280 9415 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather