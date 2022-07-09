WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

341 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Little

River, northwestern Miller and east central Bowie Counties through

430 PM CDT...

At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Richmond, or near Ashdown, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nash, Hooks, Red Lick, Wilton,

Ogden, Richmond, Leary, Wallace, Arden, Red Bank and Pine Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3368 9444 3380 9422 3352 9390 3335 9423

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 326DEG 12KT 3365 9424

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

