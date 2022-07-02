WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Shreveport LA 614 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Texas, including the following counties, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 614 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carthage, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Deberry, Gary City, Woods, Deadwood, Front, Lawsonville and Midyett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather