WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 727 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Bodcaw to near Garland to near Genoa

to 7 miles southeast of Wake Village, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Stamps, Lewisville, Fouke, Garland, Genoa, Mount

Pleasant, Bloomburg, Domino, McKamie, Pleasant Hill, Spirit Lake,

Fort Lynn, Piney Grove and Mars Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Taylor

County through 815 PM CDT...

At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Abilene, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Abilene, Wylie, Merkel, Tye, Trent, View, Caps, Hamby, Dyess Afb,

Impact and Kirby Lake.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 262 and 292.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3252 9963 3235 9963 3224 10004 3252 10014

TIME...MOT...LOC 0030Z 079DEG 15KT 3245 9970

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Howard

At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Luther, or 14 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

Luther, Knott and Vealmoor.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3252 10129 3241 10126 3234 10164 3252 10168

TIME...MOT...LOC 0030Z 066DEG 15KT 3244 10137

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather