SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

449 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern

Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes, southeastern Shelby and Sabine

Counties through 530 AM CDT...

At 448 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Hemphill, or 20 miles northwest of Toledo Bend Dam, moving north at

50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Milam, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Pineland, Converse, Rosevine, Allen,

Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Florien, Provencal, Huxley, Noble, Fisher,

Robeline, Belmont, Bronson, McElroy and Yellowpine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3126 9403 3131 9405 3136 9402 3141 9404

3147 9398 3156 9399 3185 9387 3185 9316

3136 9327 3136 9339 3128 9344 3128 9353

3124 9356 3123 9354 3119 9355 3117 9358

3118 9363 3114 9405

TIME...MOT...LOC 0948Z 198DEG 52KT 3133 9386

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

