WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 120 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern De Soto Parish, southeastern Panola, southeastern Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, northwestern Angelina, northern San Augustine, northwestern Sabine and southern Cherokee Counties through 200 PM CDT... At 120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Patroon to near Kennard. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Center, Milam, Hudson, San Augustine, Logansport, Alto, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Wells, Martinsville, Trawick, Pollok, Sacul, Macune, Shelbyville and Douglass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3126 9490 3128 9488 3132 9490 3134 9496 3138 9495 3142 9500 3144 9500 3147 9510 3152 9510 3159 9517 3158 9526 3168 9528 3172 9534 3209 9389 3185 9386 3184 9388 3180 9385 3160 9384 3149 9381 3123 9486 TIME...MOT...LOC 1820Z 166DEG 31KT 3162 9383 3129 9514 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather