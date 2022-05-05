WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Marion County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

North central Gregg County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 1246 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lone Star to near Ore City to near Diana to

near East Mountain, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Longview, White Oak, Jefferson, Linden, Clarksville City, East

Mountain, Lodi, Berea, Harleton, Kildare, Fairview, Avinger,

Lassater, Nesbitt, Pruett and Judson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not

immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a

place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or

small interior room.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CORYELL...SOUTHEASTERN LAMPASAS AND NORTHWESTERN

BELL COUNTIES...

At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Hood,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood,

Nolanville, Salado and Kempner.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Williamson and northeastern Burnet Counties through 115 PM CDT...

At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Briggs, or 11 miles south of Copperas Cove, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Florence and Briggs.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

LAT...LON 3103 9790 3091 9783 3090 9775 3088 9766

3087 9765 3077 9770 3087 9800 3104 9794

3103 9791

TIME...MOT...LOC 1750Z 285DEG 22KT 3095 9789

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

