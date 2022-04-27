WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

846 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 160.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 159.8 feet Monday

evening.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

