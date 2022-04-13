WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

151 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LITTLE RIVER...SOUTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN...WESTERN

BOWIE...NORTHEASTERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES...

At 150 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Horatio to near De Kalb, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

New Boston, Foreman, De Kalb, Winthrop, Dalby Springs, Arkinda,

Wallace, Almont, Spring Hill and Lydia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Freestone, southeastern Henderson and Anderson Counties through 245

PM CDT...

At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Fairfield Lake State Park, or 16 miles northeast

of Fairfield, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Palestine, Fairfield, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Fairfield

Lake State Park and Poynor.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 199 and 200.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3173 9622 3209 9590 3214 9546 3211 9546

3208 9542 3206 9544 3205 9542 3203 9544

3201 9543 3199 9545 3196 9545 3193 9542

3190 9544 3188 9543 3185 9545 3182 9540

3176 9540 3175 9536 3175 9557

TIME...MOT...LOC 1853Z 266DEG 41KT 3190 9597

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather