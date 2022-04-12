WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

911 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...WESTERN

HARRISON...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA...NORTHERN RUSK...EASTERN UPSHUR...

SOUTHEASTERN CAMP...GREGG AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern

Texas.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL RUSK COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern

Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO AND SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN

HARRISON AND CENTRAL PANOLA COUNTIES...

At 910 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Carthage, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Deberry around 925 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Midyett, Deadwood, Front, Spring Ridge and Keachi.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northern Brazos County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Madison County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 909 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 10 miles east of Franklin, or 19 miles northeast of

Hearne, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. This storm has a history

of producing large hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Brazos and northwestern Madison Counties, including the

following locations... Normangee.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR MARION...WESTERN CASS...HARRISON...NORTHWESTERN PANOLA...NORTH

CENTRAL RUSK...SOUTHWESTERN BOWIE...NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...MORRIS...

EAST CENTRAL TITUS...SOUTHEASTERN CAMP AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG

COUNTIES...

At 912 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cookville to near Harleton, moving northeast at

60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Daingerfield, Waskom, Jefferson,

Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Ore City, Omaha, Lodi,

Cookville, Rocky Branch, Berea, Harleton, Karnack, Woodlawn and

Jenkins.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL FALLS

FREESTONE HENDERSON HOPKINS

HUNT KAUFMAN LEON

LIMESTONE MILAM NAVARRO

RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL

VAN ZANDT

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather