WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

833 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas...

Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass

Counties.

For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 845 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber

resources.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0

feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage

Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.6 feet on 12/23/2013.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas

with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment

nearby the river should be moved to higher ground.

- At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 23.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.6 feet

Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

23.1 feet on 04/05/2012.

