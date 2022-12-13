WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 324 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Callahan, Coleman, eastern Shackelford and eastern Runnels Counties through 430 AM CST... At 324 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line to near Rowena. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Coleman, Ballinger, Clyde, Albany, Baird, Santa Anna, Cross Plains, Moran, Novice, Putnam, Burkett, Dudley, Glen Cove, Ibex, Voss, Rowden, Silver Valley, Rowena, Atwell and Eula. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 298 and 323. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3252 9909 3251 9911 3208 9912 3208 9920 3161 9921 3161 10009 3208 9977 3209 9963 3229 9963 3278 9930 3296 9910 TIME...MOT...LOC 0924Z 257DEG 24KT 3256 9940 3166 9999 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather