WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1155 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Concho, Menard, Schleicher and Tom Green.

* WHEN...Until 1215 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1153 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate

rain continuing across the area in eastern Schleicher,

southeastern Tom Green, southwestern Concho, and extreme

northwest Menard counties. This may cause urban and small

stream flooding. According to rain gauges and radar

estimates, between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in that

area in the past 6 hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Vick, Adams, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084

and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Ranch Road 765.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

