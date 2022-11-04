WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 1213 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones, northeastern Nolan, northwestern Taylor and southeastern Fisher Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trent, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Anson, Nolan, Merkel, Hawley, Trent, Noodle, Funston, The Intersection Of Us- 180 And Ranch Road 126, Lake Sweetwater, The Intersection Of Us- 180 And Farm Road 600, Hodges, Camp Butman, Stith and Truby. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 252 and 272. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3223 10015 3224 10033 3241 10035 3285 10004 3285 9961 TIME...MOT...LOC 1713Z 219DEG 42KT 3242 10020 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather