WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1128 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Runnels and Taylor.

* WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1124 AM CDT, radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

over the southern third of Taylor county and the northern

quarter of Runnels. Between 1/2 and 1 inch of rainfall has

fallen since 10 AM. This will rain off into small streams and

arroyos. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Winters, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Bradshaw, Coronados

Camp, Happy Valley, Wingate, Drasco, Pumphrey, Lake Abilene,

Camp Tonkawa, Ovalo, Shep and Wilmeth.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

