WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

718 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN SABA COUNTY...

At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Bend, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern San Saba County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LLANO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN BURNET COUNTY...

At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tow, or 14

miles north of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Victor, Watson, Sunnylane and Briggs.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room,

a bathroom or closet or basement.

If on or near Lake Buchanan, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

