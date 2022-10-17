WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 224 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Schleicher, south central Tom Green, northeastern Crockett and southeastern Irion Counties through 315 AM CDT... At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Us-190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, or 15 miles southeast of Barnhart, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Mertzon around 255 AM CDT. Sherwood around 300 AM CDT. Knickerbocker around 310 AM CDT. Tankersley around 315 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Us-67 Near The Irion- Tom Green County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3089 10093 3101 10108 3142 10073 3120 10037 TIME...MOT...LOC 0723Z 224DEG 30KT 3100 10096 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather