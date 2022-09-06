WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 704 PM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Brown and east central Coleman Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Brownwood, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, Lake Brownwood State Park, Camp Bowie, Lake Brownwood, Thrifty and Indian Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3152 9893 3149 9897 3167 9937 3190 9908 3177 9885 TIME...MOT...LOC 0004Z 040DEG 13KT 3178 9906 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather