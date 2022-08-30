WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

139 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Brown, Coleman, McCulloch, Runnels and San Saba.

* WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and

an additional 1 to 1.5 inches is possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Brownwood, Coleman, Santa Anna, Bangs, Novice, Trickham,

Valera, Rockwood, Brookesmith, Silver Valley, Glen Cove,

Winchell, Elm Grove, Crews, Fisk, Shields, Mozelle, Hords

Creek Reservoir, Whon and Milburn.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, FM 1176 crossing Sweetie

Creek, CR 270 crossing Home Creek, County Road 485 crossing

Indian Creek, County Road 406 crossing Home Creek, County

Road 300 crossing Home Creek, County Road 348 crossing Bull

Creek, crossings along County Road 302, County Road 258

crossing Home Creek and County Road 222 crossing Home Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

