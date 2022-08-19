WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Crockett County in west central Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northern Crockett County PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather