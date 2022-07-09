WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

546 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central San Saba

County through 630 PM CDT...

At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small cluster of strong

thunderstorms near San Saba, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

San Saba, Algerita, Sloan and Harkeyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3095 9881 3120 9907 3137 9870 3134 9871

3135 9868 3128 9861 3127 9863 3125 9860

3127 9859 3124 9856

TIME...MOT...LOC 2244Z 047DEG 21KT 3126 9870

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

