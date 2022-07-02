WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 121 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Tom Green County through 200 PM CDT... At 120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wall, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... San Angelo, Wall and Lake Nasworthy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Nasworthy, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3124 10026 3126 10051 3143 10050 3141 10021 TIME...MOT...LOC 1820Z 178DEG 7KT 3133 10034 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather