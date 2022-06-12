WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 240 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. High Temperatures will range from 105 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Much of west central Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Expect widespread temperatures of 102 to 103 degrees. * WHERE...Crockett, Sutton, and Schleicher counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat- related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather