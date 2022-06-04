WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 116 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Coleman County through 145 AM CDT... At 115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glen Cove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Coleman, Santa Anna, Novice, Silver Valley, Valera, Glen Cove, Echo and Hords Creek Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. LAT...LON 3159 9933 3186 9972 3189 9971 3201 9964 3194 9928 TIME...MOT...LOC 0615Z 286DEG 31KT 3190 9959 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather