WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

720 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tom

Green and northeastern Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Arden, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Arden and Us-67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3137 10105 3156 10103 3159 10064 3128 10067

TIME...MOT...LOC 0020Z 275DEG 9KT 3146 10091

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather