TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

337 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST

FOR SOUTHEASTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA

COUNTIES...

At 337 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Burkburnett, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Burkburnett, Temple, Randlett and Taylor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

