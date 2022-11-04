TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 1136 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jackson, south central Greer, northwestern Wilbarger and east central Hardeman Counties through NOON CDT... At 1136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Chillicothe, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Altus, Chillicothe, Olustee, Martha, Elmer, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Odell and Humphreys. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3418 9951 3426 9970 3481 9947 3468 9915 TIME...MOT...LOC 1636Z 206DEG 49KT 3429 9957 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...