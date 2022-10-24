TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

411 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Knox County

through 445 PM CDT...

At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of O'Brien, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Knox City and Benjamin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9999 3371 9999 3379 9985 3340 9966

TIME...MOT...LOC 2111Z 253DEG 32KT 3345 10012

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

