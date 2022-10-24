TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

829 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and Clay

Counties through 915 AM CDT...

At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Byers to 5 miles north of Henrietta to 6

miles southwest of Bluegrove to 11 miles north of Bryson. Movement

was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Henrietta, Waurika, Ryan, Petrolia, Byers, Terral, Bellevue, Sugden,

Bluegrove, Oscar, Newport, eastern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon, Joy and

Vashti.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

