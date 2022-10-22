TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 22, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Norman OK

345 PM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Saturday...

...Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Sunday...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS

NORTHERN, WESTERN, AND SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH

TEXAS...

* TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...88 to 93.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

