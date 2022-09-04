TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 525 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YOUNG COUNTY IS The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN STEPHENS COUNTY... At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Breckenridge, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Breckenridge, Crystal Falls and Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather