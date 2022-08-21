TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Norman OK 506 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Oklahoma, Cotton. In northern Texas, Wichita. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 506 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Burkburnett and Cashion. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Goliad and east central Bee Counties through 530 AM CDT... At 505 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Blanconia, or 11 miles south of Goliad, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Goliad, Fannin, Ander, Berclair, Weesatche, Weser and Charco. This includes the following highways... US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 654. US Highway 59 between mile markers 656 and 686. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2889 9735 2890 9734 2888 9733 2887 9732 2888 9731 2887 9731 2886 9730 2884 9730 2885 9727 2856 9718 2836 9757 2870 9774 2888 9748 2891 9738 TIME...MOT...LOC 1005Z 161DEG 34KT 2851 9743 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather