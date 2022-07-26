TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

804 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH

TEXAS...

* TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...105 to 109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

breezy winds, low relative humidity, and near-record temperatures

will contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag

Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidities, which is in

effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

