TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Norman OK

1124 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood

Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Texas...

Red River near Burkburnett affecting Wichita, Jefferson, Tillman,

Clay and Cotton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an

alternative route.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Red River near Burkburnett.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the

Red River near Davidson... Oklahoma downstream to areas near

Burkburnett and Taylor... Oklahoma.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 7.3 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall to 6.3 feet and begin rising

again Friday morning. It will rise to 6.5 feet early Friday

afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood

stage.

- Action stage is 7.0 feet.

- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

county, Motley.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

- At 1123 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in and around the city of Matador and along Highway

70 between between Turkey and Matador. Between 1.5 and 2

inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Matador.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cass County

through 1215 AM CDT...

At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Linden, or 16 miles west of Atlanta, moving east at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Atlanta, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Douglassville, Domino, Bryans

Mill and Red Hill.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3329 9446 3328 9442 3326 9439 3326 9435

3325 9428 3324 9426 3324 9423 3326 9424

3323 9409 3291 9417 3307 9454

TIME...MOT...LOC 0424Z 280DEG 9KT 3317 9444

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Briscoe and Hall.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT.

- At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park and Valley Schools.

