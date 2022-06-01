TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 816 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES... At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Grayback, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Northern Lake Diversion. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY... At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Persimmon Gap, or 18 miles north of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Big Bend National Park. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather