TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

306 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022

...Strong winds will impact Comanche, Jefferson, Garvin, Grady,

Cotton, McClain, Stephens, Tillman, Archer, Wichita, Foard,

Clay, Knox, Wilbarger and Baylor Counties through 330 AM CDT...

At 305 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of

thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from near Alex to

3 miles south of Grandfield to 5 miles west of Truscott. Movement

was southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Wichita Falls, Duncan, Burkburnett, Blanchard, Pauls Valley, Purcell,

Marlow, Seymour, Walters, Waurika, Munday, Benjamin, Iowa Park,

Lindsay, Electra, Holliday, Comanche, Geronimo, Maysville and Rush

Springs.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 73 and 91.

Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

