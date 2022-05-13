TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 924 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL EASTLAND AND SOUTH CENTRAL STEPHENS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather