WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

1007 PM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND

WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

Humidity is recovering this evening as the dryline moves back west

allowing higher humidity to spread west.

