TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED National Weather Service Norman OK 928 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FAR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Sunday, variable northwest to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday, Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 TO 15 percent Sunday and Monday. * TEMPERATURES...Sunday, 91 to 105. Monday, 99 to 105. * IMPACTS...With a weak cold front affecting northwest and west central portions of Oklahoma for the first half of Sunday, winds will be northwest and eventually shift back to southwest late. Winds will not be as strong as previously forecast. The Critical fire weather conditions will be primarily confined to southwest Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT NORTH TEXAS... * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.