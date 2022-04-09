TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

302 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, VERY WARM TEMPERATURES,

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHERN

TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS, HOT

TEMPERATURES, AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR WESTERN NORTH TEXAS AND

FAR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for western north Texas and far southwest Oklahoma, which

is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* TIMING...Red Flag Warning noon to 9 PM today. Fire Weather Watch

11 AM to 9 PM Sunday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today,

slightly lighter gusts on Sunday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent each day.

* TEMPERATURES...Middle to upper 80s today, lower to middle 90s on

Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS AND VERY LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS SOUTH TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Bee...

Goliad...Victoria...Webb...Duval...Jim Wells...Inland

Kleberg...Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal

Aransas...InlandRefugio...Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg...

Coastal Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Coastal Refugio...

Coastal Calhoun.

* TIMING...Today from 12 PM until 10 PM CDT.

* WIND...South to Southeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 15 to 35 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor

activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report

wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law

enforcement office.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather