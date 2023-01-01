WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 154 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST \/2 AM MST\/ MONDAY TO 6 AM CST \/5 AM MST\/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST \/2 AM MST\/ Monday to 6 AM CST \/5 AM MST\/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather