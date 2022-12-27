WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 229 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST \/11 AM MST\/ TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST \/11 PM MST\/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Today and tonight, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wednesday, southwest winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CST \/11 AM MST\/ today to midnight CST \/11 PM MST\/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather