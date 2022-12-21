WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 414 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST \/2 PM MST\/ THURSDAY TO NOON CST \/11 AM MST\/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST \/2 PM MST\/ Thursday to noon CST \/11 AM MST\/ Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST \/2 PM MST\/ * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHERE...Rio Grande Valley, Chinati, Marfa Plateau, Davis, Central Brewster, and Chisos Basin. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather