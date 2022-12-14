WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 155 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST \/2 PM MST\/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST \/2 PM MST\/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FT... * WHAT...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Davis Mountains above 6000 ft. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather