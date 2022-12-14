WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

155 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FT...

* WHAT...West to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Davis Mountains above 6000 ft.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

